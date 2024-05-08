IAEA chief to visit Russia before end of May, envoy says

VIENNA, May 8. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will visit Russia before the end of May, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told TASS.

"I can confirm that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s visit will take place before the end of the month. He will hold a meeting with a Russian inter-agency delegation led by Alexey Likhachev, director general of the Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation. The parties will discuss issues related to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and Russia’s cooperation with the agency’s secretariat at the facility," the diplomat said.

Ulyanov added that the meeting would not take place in Moscow.