Russian, Belarusian OSCE missions demand fairness in media oversight

VIENNA, May 2. /TASS/. The delegations of Russia and Belarus to the OSCE call on the international organizations responsible for protecting freedom of the press to fulfill their duties in an unbiased manner.

"We call on specialized international agencies, whose duties include protection of freedom of expression and media pluralism, to act strictly within their mandate, to unconditionally observe the principles of impartiality and even-handedness in assessing the situation in the information field and in addressing media incidents," the two diplomatic missions said in a joint statement on the need to observe the basic principles of freedom of expression and access to information.

The delegations also emphasized the need to "restore the atmosphere of mutually respectful and professional dialogue among all participants in international communication." In addition, the Russian and Belarusian diplomatic missions spoke against politicizing the information agenda.