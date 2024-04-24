Anti-Russian measures prove world cannot exist in unipolar diktat, envoy says

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. The US’ anti-Russian measures prove that the world cannot exist in the state of unipolar diktat, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with the Russian media.

The Russian envoy was asked if the latest US Administration’s decision to allocate funds for more weapons to Ukraine pushes the situation closer to war.

According to Antonov, "the further it goes, the more America corners itself into a zugzwang."

In his opinion, "any measure against Russia is an extremely powerful argument in favor of the world’s inability to remain in the state of unipolar diktat of a single country."

"The shipments of the ATACMS long-range missiles only make the situation worse," the Russian envoy underscored.