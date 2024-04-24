UN’s Guterres’ visit to Russia not planned at this point — Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ visit to Russia has not been scheduled yet, but Moscow stays in a constant contact with the UN, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told TASS.

"We are not talking about a concrete visit at this point," the official said, adding that Russia stays in constant contact with the UN via the permanent mission to the organization.

"The permanent mission and the permanent representative are working intensively," Vershinin added.

Last time, Guterres visited Moscow in April of 2022.