MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev called security issues in the region sensitive.

The talks between the heads of state are taking place at the Kremlin.

"We will also talk about the situation in terms of ensuring security in the region. There is a host of issues to deal with there, they are very sensitive. We are both in the know of each of them," the Russian president said.