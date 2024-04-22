Russian diplomat slams US military aid to Taiwan as interference in China’s affairs

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Washington’s military aid to Taiwan is a direct interference in China’s internal affairs and this move will not bring more security to the region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"Military aid to Taiwan is a direct interference in the internal affairs of China. Will this bring more stability to the region where the United States walks through as if it were its own home, which causes a large number of particularly crisis developments? Of course, this will not bring more security. The trends will be quite the opposite," the diplomat said.

The $95bln package of bills on military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, the seizure of the frozen Russian sovereign assets in order to give them to Kiev and additional sanctions against China passed the US House of Representatives on April 20. In particular, the package includes $60 billion for Kiev and $26 billion for Israel and humanitarian aid for civilians in the conflict zones, including the Gaza Strip.

The bills are now set for approval in the US Senate, which will start their review on April 23. If adopted, they will be submitted to US President Joe Biden for signing. The US president has already vowed to sign this package of bills into law.