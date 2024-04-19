Lavrov says Borrell let it slip that Europe ‘fighting against Russia’

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell finally came clean when he said that "Europe was fighting not for Ukraine, but against Russia," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday in an interview with three of the country’s radio stations.

"Speaking about the string of candid confessions… Borrell, who sometimes bares his soul about ‘[Europe being] a garden surrounded by jungles’ recently stated that they ‘are fighting not for Ukraine, but against Russia.’ There are plenty of statements like this," Lavrov told the Sputnik, Govorit Moskva and Komsomolskaya Pravda radio broadcasters.

Russia’s top diplomat added that Borrell may made the statement in a moment of weakness.

Last month, Borrell said in an interview with the US-based CNN broadcaster that the European Union supported Ukraine not out of love for the Ukrainian people, but out of its own interests.

According to Borrell, the European Union cannot allow Russia to win this war, as the interests of the US and Europe will be greatly damaged.