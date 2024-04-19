UN Security Council vote exposes practically full isolation of US — Russia’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, April 19. /TASS/. The results of the vote to accept Palestine as a full-fledged member of the United Nations show that the United States is in practically total isolation on the issue, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The suffering of peaceful Palestinians resonates in the hearts and souls of millions of people around the world. In the countries that supply arms to West Jerusalem, the voices of those who want to ban such supplies are growing louder," he told the UN Security Council. "The results of the vote, when Washington found itself almost completely isolated, speak for themselves."

He described the US veto as a "fruitless attempt to stop the inexorable course of history."

"Indulging in the most reckless actions of its ally, unwillingness to seek just solutions within the existing international legal framework is a direct way to the abyss of war that could engulf the entire region," Nebenzya continued. "History will not forgive you. We call on the United States to listen to the voice of reason, think about the consequences of its decisions."

Earlier in the day, the United States exercised its veto right and blocked Palestine’s bid to become a full-fledged member of the United Nations. 12 countries, including Russia and China, voted in favor; two - the United Kingdom and Switzerland - abstained. The United States was the only country that voted against.

On April 4, Malta, which holds the UN Security Council presidency this month, granted Palestine’s request to resume its UN membership process. The Palestinian diplomatic mission attached to its request letters of support from the group of Arab Nations at the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement. Another annex to the document contained the list of 140 countries that have already recognized Palestine as a sovereign country.