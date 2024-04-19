Russian chief prosecutor suggests agreement with Venezuela’s supreme audit body

CARACAS, April 19. /TASS/. Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov suggested signing an interdepartmental agreement with Venezuela’s supreme audit institution, the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic of Venezuela.

During his official visit to Caracas, the Russian official met with Venezuelan Comptroller General Jhosnel Peraza Machado.

"In order to synchronize our next steps, I suggest drafting an interdepartmental agreement on cooperation in the anti-corruption domain," he said. "If you are interested, my team will prepare relevant documents and sent to you for approval within the shortest possible timeframe."

The Russian prosecutor general reiterated the importance of control over anti-corruption measures and related legislation.