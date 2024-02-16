Russia’s strikes hammer Ukrainian military-industrial sites over past week

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered 30 combined strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises and deployment sites of enemy troops over the past week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Over the period of February 11-16, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 30 combined strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex engaged in the production and repair of aircraft engines, radio-electronic equipment and ammunition. In addition, the plants producing fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian army’s equipment, military hardware depots and the deployment sites of the Ukrainian armed forces’ units and nationalist formations were struck," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces gain advantageous sites in Kupyansk area over week

Russian forces repulsed 18 Ukrainian army attacks and gained advantageous sites in the Kupyansk area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction over the past week, units of the battlegroup West assumed more advantageous frontiers and positions and repulsed 18 attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 25th airborne, 30th, 32nd, 43rd, 44th and 60th mechanized brigades and 103rd territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Sinkovka, Tabayevka and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region and Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, they inflicted damage on enemy manpower in areas near the settlements of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Kislovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

Kiev loses over 775 troops in Kupyansk area in past week

The Ukrainian military lost more than 775 troops and two tanks in the Kupyansk area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses over this period totaled more than 775 personnel, 2 tanks, 7 armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles and 5 field artillery guns," the ministry said.

Russian forces improve frontline positions in Krasny Liman area over week

Russian forces improved their frontline positions in the Krasny Liman area, killing and wounding more than 1,585 Ukrainian troops and destroying 133 items of enemy equipment over the past week, the ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of the battlegroup Center improved their forward edge positions and repulsed 14 enemy attacks in interaction with aircraft and artillery. The enemy lost over 1,585 personnel killed and wounded, four tanks, 44 armored combat vehicles, 82 motor vehicles and 3 field artillery guns in that direction," the ministry said.

Over the past week, Russian forces inflicted damage on amassed enemy troops near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova, Yampolovka and Torskoye, it said.

Russian forces repulse 46 Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past week

Russian forces repulsed 46 Ukrainian army attacks and gained advantageous sites in the Donetsk area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup gained more advantageous frontiers and positions and repulsed 46 enemy attacks near the settlements of Belogorovka, Bogdanovka, Kleshcheyevka, Krasnoye, Leninskoye, Novomikhailovka and Shumy in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, they inflicted damage on Ukrainian army units and National Guard formations near the settlements of Kurdyumovka, Andreyevka, Georgiyevka and Katerinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy over 1,820 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area in past week

Russian forces destroyed more than 1,820 Ukrainian troops and 134 weapons in the Donetsk area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses in that direction totaled over 1,820 personnel, 11 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 84 motor vehicles and 25 field artillery guns," the ministry said.

Russian forces repel three Ukrainian attacks in south Donetsk area over past week

Russian forces improved their frontline positions and repulsed three Ukrainian army attacks in the south Donetsk area, eliminating roughly 1,060 enemy troops over the past week, the ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, units of the battlegroup East improved their forward edge positions and repulsed three enemy attacks by their well-coordinated operations. They also inflicted damage on units of the Ukrainian army’s 58th infantry, 72nd mechanized, 127th and 128th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Vladimirovka, Urozhainoye and Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

Over the past week, the Ukrainian army’s losses in that direction amounted to 1,060 personnel, 2 tanks, 10 armored combat vehicles, 23 motor vehicles and 12 field artillery guns, the ministry specified.

Russian forces eliminate over 310 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over week

Russian forces eliminated over 310 Ukrainian troops, a tank and 14 field artillery guns in the Kherson area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian army lost over 310 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, 23 motor vehicles and 14 field artillery guns," the ministry said.

In the Kherson direction, Russian air strikes and artillery fire inflicted damage on manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian 35th marine infantry brigade, 121st territorial defense brigade and 23rd National Guard brigade near the settlements of Tyaginka, Mikhailovka, Ivanovka and Yantarnoye in the Kherson Region and Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, it said.

Thirty-five Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops over week

Thirty-five Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the past week, the ministry reported.

Russian combat aircraft, air defenses destroy 405 Ukrainian UAVs over week

Russian air defense forces destroyed 405 Ukrainian unmanned aerials vehicles (UAVs) over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Over the past week, aircraft and air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 plane and a Mi-24 helicopter, intercepted 36 rockets of the HIMARS, Vampire and Olkha multiple launch rocket systems and a JDAM smart bomb and destroyed 405 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 571 Ukrainian warplanes, 266 helicopters, 12,571 unmanned aerial vehicles, 469 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,060 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,221 multiple rocket launchers, 8,067 field artillery guns and mortars and 18,747 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.