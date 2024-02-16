Putin received report on Navalny’s death — Kremlin Spokesman

CHELYABINSK, February 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin received a report on the death of Alexey Navalny, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The president received the report," the spokesman said. "The report came from Moscow."

Previously, the Federal Penitentiary Service in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region reported that Alexey Navalny died in the penal colony after feeling sick shortly after the walk.

Navalny, twice convicted to suspended sentences, was put on a wanted list for numerous violations of the penalty regime under the Yves Rocher case. On February 2, 2021, a court ruled to replace his suspended sentence to an actual imprisonment. In March 2022, he was also found guilty of insulting the court and fraud during fundraising for his electoral campaign; in August, 2023, he was found guilty of establishment of an extremist group.