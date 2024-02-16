Russia, El Salvador ready to expand full range of bilateral ties — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Deputy Foreign Minister of El Salvador Adriana Mira expressed their readiness to expand the full range of ties between the countries at the inter-ministerial political video conference consultations.

"The state of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres was reviewed, and readiness to expand the entire range of our relations was confirmed," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted following consultations held on February 15.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that the parties also discussed in detail the issues of strengthening dialogue and interaction between the two countries on multilateral platforms, establishing cooperation between Russia and the states of the Latin American region and integration associations of Latin America and the Caribbean.