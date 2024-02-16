Three Russian nationals remain as Hamas’ captives in Gaza, diplomat says

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Moscow is in contact with all relevant parties concerning the release of hostages held in Gaza as three Russian nationals remain in captivity, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS.

"We are in contact and continue to work separately with all the parties involved, particularly holding additional consultations with Hamas officials. <...> We have recently held a conversation with Mr. [Mousa] Abu Marzook, deputy chairman of the [Hamas] Political Bureau, as well as with our Israeli colleagues and the ambassador who is based here," the senior diplomat said.

"The lists that we handed over to the Israelis and Hamas members include three Russian nationals, but there are also the family members [of Russian citizens] and elderly Holocaust survivors, so we are trying to help everyone. Especially since there have been direct requests from a number of countries and leaders for us to take advantage of our unique capabilities to release their citizens as well. This is what we have been doing and will continue to do," Bogdanov added.