Putin decrees to establish inventions subcommittee

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree setting up a subcommittee to oversee the practical use of inventions, utility models and designs.

The document has been published.

The subcommittee will be established under the government committee for economic development and integration for the purpose of ensuring the economic security of Russia.

The head of state also approved subcommittee regulations and rules for drafting resolutions on using inventions without the consent of the person who patented it, but with their knowledge and compensating them.