Civilian agenda for Russian defense companies wide — Putin

NIZHNY TAGIL, February 15. /TASS/. Tasks in the special military operation area are challenging but the civilian agenda for defense sector companies in Russia is also a broad one, President Vladimir Putin said during the talk with Uralvagonzavod plant workers.

"Yes, we now face challenging tasks in the special military operation area but our civilian agenda is also wide," the head of state said, answering the question about his vision of the future of the national defense industry in five - ten years.

Putin noted that he plans to discuss issues related to development of high-speed rail lines at the meeting. "Plenty of rolling stock will be required there because trains will travel with the speed of 400 km per hour. Modern, at the level of global standards or may be a step ahead new railway machinery is needed there," the President noted.

"As far as I understand, your enterprise is producing specialized machinery for Russian Railways. Such equipment will also be in demand," Putin added.