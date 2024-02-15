Russia stands for stability in world's key regions — speaker

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Preserving stability and avoiding conflicts in the world's key regions is very important for Russia, and the country takes its role in maintaining peace and security both in the region and in the world very seriously, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said at the first meeting of heads of parliaments of the member countries of the Group of Friends of Neutrality.

"Russia realizes its responsibility for maintaining peace and security at the global and regional levels. Russian foreign policy is open, predictable, consistent and pragmatic. In its implementation, our country is based on respect for the generally accepted principles and norms of international law and the pursuit of equal international cooperation. It is very important for us to maintain stability and a conflict-free space in key regions of the planet," the speaker said.

According to her, in the conditions of the emerging multipolar world order, ensuring stability and security is as important as ever. In such a world, parliaments play an important role, Matviyenko said.

She noted that Russian parliamentarians are very concerned about the practice of applying sanctions against members of national parliaments and creating obstacles to the full participation of parliamentary delegations in the work of international associations. "Such a practice contradicts the fundamental principles of democracy, blocks the productive activity of people's elected representatives in the international arena and undermines the foundations of mutual trust, stability and security," the speaker emphasized.