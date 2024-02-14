Moscow informs Berlin about German national caught with marijuana gummies on him

BERLIN, February 14. /TASS/. The Russian side has informed the German Consulate General about the detention of a German man in St. Petersburg after he was found to be in possession of marijuana gummies, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman told reporters in Berlin.

"I can confirm that we are aware of the incident and that it involves a German national," he said. "The Russian authorities have informed our consulate general about the detention, so we are providing the detainee with consular assistance and are in touch with his lawyers," the foreign ministry spokesman said, providing no other details.

On February 13, the North-West Customs Department press service reported that a German citizen was being investigated for drug smuggling and had been taken into custody. The foreigner may face up to seven years imprisonment in Russia.

The German brought gummy bears laced with marijuana to the Pulkovo airport from Hamburg. A rapid test carried out by customs officers confirmed that the gummies contained tetrahydrocannabinol, a substance that is banned from being carried through customs

The German citizen noted that he bought ten marijuana gummies in his home country to help him sleep during long flights; he faced no problems with customs during previous trips. The 38-year-old German flew to St. Petersburg from Hamburg through Istanbul. According to him, he was planning a trip around Russia.