Russian, South Korean diplomats discuss Korean peninsula

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and South Korean Ambassador to Moscow Lee Do-hoon discussed bilateral relations and the situation on the Korean peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"An exchange of views on actual issues of bilateral relations, along with the situation on the Korean peninsula, took place," the ministry pointed out.

Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora told TASS during an interview that North Korea is ready to adopt a decision on nuclear tests if the US continues its provocations. Matsegora emphasized that Moscow is concerned about "incessant provocations," which the US and South Korea demonstrate nearly "non-stop" near the North Korea’s border region.