Western reactions to Putin's interview with Carlson show 'medicine hit target' — Medvedev

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The reactions of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson indicate that "the medicine has hit the designated target," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

He pointed out that, "usually heads of state do not comment on the subject of interviews with their colleagues from other countries." "But in this case - here you go. Two of the greatest politicians of our time - the strange Briton Sunak and the pure-blooded Kraut Scholz - have begun to take issue with the Russian president's interview with Tucker Carlson. They don't like it, they don't like the arguments, and they don't like anything at all," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"What can one say here? <...> The medicine made an exact hit on its target," the senior official concluded.

Putin's interview with Carlson was published in the early morning of February 9. A significant part of the two-hour conversation was devoted to the Ukrainian conflict and Russia's relations with the United States, NATO and the West in general. Within the first 24 hours of its release, the video was viewed more than 100 mln times on social network X alone.