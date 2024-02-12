Senior Russian diplomat explains to Israeli ambassador approaches to Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has explained to Israel’s ambassador to Moscow Simona Halperin Moscow’s fundamental approaches to the Ukrainian crisis.

"There was an exchange of views on some crucial aspects of the situation in Central Asia and the South Caucasus, as well as on the Ukrainian crisis. The fundamental approaches of the Russian side were explained," the Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

It is noted that the meeting was held at the initiative of the Israeli side.

Earlier, Halperin was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where she was notified of the negative reaction to her unacceptable comments on some issues of Russia's foreign and domestic policies. It was stressed that Moscow "invariably aims at developing Russian-Israeli relations in the spirit of mutual respect and due regard for each other's legitimate interests and in this context counts on the Israeli ambassador’s constructive contribution."