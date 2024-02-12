Senior Russian official, Central African Republic president to meet in Moscow — source

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who also chairs the ruling United Russia party, and Central African Republic (CAR) President Faustin-Archange Touadera plan to meet during the latter’s visit to Moscow to attend a forum of supporters of the fight against neocolonialism, a source close to the forum organizers told TASS.

"A bilateral meeting is planned; the details are still being agreed upon," the agency's source said.

According to the Russian embassy in Bangui, capital of the Central African Republic, Touadera departed for Moscow on Sunday.

The founding event of the "For the Freedom of Nations!" forum of supporters of the fight against modern practices of neocolonialism will be held on February 15-17 in Moscow. According to Medvedev, the leadership of United Russia's partner political parties, representatives of members states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and diverse guests from Africa, Latin America and the Middle East are expected to attend.