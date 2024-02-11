Putin’s interview with Carlson sent message to international audiences — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson sent a message to international audiences, including in the United States and Europe, but not everybody is willing to hear it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"By speaking to the US journalist, Putin is sending a message to international audiences, not only in the United States, but also in Europe and across all other directions, too. Not everybody is willing to hear it, though," Peskov emphasized in an excerpt from an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin, Putin TV show that was posted by reporter Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel.