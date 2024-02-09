Russia hopes to discuss strategic partnership treaty during Maduro’s visit — ambassador

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia hopes to discuss the treaty on strategic partnership with Venezuela during that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s visit to Moscow later this year, Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said.

"Last year, the president [of Russia Vladimir Putin] endorsed the text of a draft interstate treaty [on strategic partnership] and this treaty was planned to be signed during President Maduro’s visit to Russia. The visit has been postponed to 2024," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel. "We hope to sign this document during the upcoming visit by the Venezuelan leader and this way to raise relations between our countries to a new level anf give an impetus to our future achievements."

Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS earlier that preparations for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s visit to Russia were discussed at a meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto on January 30.