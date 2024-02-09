Russia acknowledges intense Western pressure on CIS nations in UN — diplomat

MINSK, February 9. /TASS/. Russia understands that CIS countries are under intense pressure within the United Nations and does not attach a lot of weight to their positions during voting on anti-Russian resolutions, Russia’s Permanent Representative to CIS bodies Andrey Grozov said.

"We see that unprecedented pressure is being exerted on our partners and allies by the collective West to ensure, so to say, a majority while adopting anti-Russian resolutions. This pressure, naturally, affects the position our partners take during the voting on these documents. We understand and never dramatize this. At the same time, we keep on calling on our partners and allies not to be afraid of Western gendarmerie and more actively demonstrate their attitude to such anti-Russian initiatives," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

He stressed that the fact that CIS countries have close or identical approaches to many international and regional problems makes it possible for them to coordinate positions within international formats, such as sessions of the United Nations General Assembly.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Pankin said at a meeting of CIS ambassadors in late January in Minsk that Russia wanted CIS countries to speak out against anti-Russian resolutions more resolutely. He stressed that Russia was ready to stand up against politically-motivated documents concerning other CIS countries within the United Nations.