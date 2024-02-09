Ukrainian military floods Kherson Region skies with drones to mask their ineffectiveness

GENICHESK, February 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are using a quantity over quality approach in their drone attacks on the Kherson Region, Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"The enemy is trying to make up for the low quality of their drones by using them en masse. The military has enough equipment to repel air attacks. However, there remains a terrorist threat to civilians in inhabited localities near the line of contact," Saldo wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor referred to an FPV drone that had been shot down in one of the villages.

"Such jury-rigged items go off every other time. And that is unless they are shot down," Saldo added.