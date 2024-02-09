Over 1.5 mln Russians register to vote online in presidential election

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. A total of 1.58 million voters have registered to vote online in the Russian presidential election, with another 495,000 registering on the mobile application to vote in person, Russian Central Election Commission head Ella Pamfilova said.

"The number of submitted applications for voting on the spot through our Mobile Voter application and for remote electronic voting has already exceeded 2 million, to be exact, 2,075,000, out of which 495,000 were submitted for voting in person and 1,580,000 for remote electronic voting. Once again, I emphasize, this is from 28 regions," Pamfilova said.

The Federation Council, or Russia’s "senate," formally designated March 17, 2024 as the day of the presidential election. The CEC then announced that voting would span three days, taking place on March 15, 16 and 17. This will be Russia’s first three-day presidential election.