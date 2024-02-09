Russian diplomat says Ukrainian leadership will be held accountable for crimes

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. It’s only a matter of time before the military leaders of the Kiev regime have to face the music for the crimes they have committed, said Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime.

"They will be held responsible in the end, that’s for sure. Some say grinningly that [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky will escape [trial]. Well, you know, the United States has been struggling to allocate more funds or reach agreement on financing the bloodshed in Ukraine in the past six months," Miroshnik said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine. "Very soon, increasingly fewer people will be willing to give shelter to the toxic Zelensky and his gang, while we’ll be alone among those seeking to put him on trial. So it’s only a matter of time and it will depend on how the situation on the battlefield will unfold," he said.

The issue is currently being discussed, the diplomat said. "According to data from the Investigative Committee at my disposal, more than 350 militants have already been handed prison terms ranging from 12 years to a life sentence," he specified.

"Middle-ranking military officers who issued orders or passed on criminal instructions will come next, and the trial of the Ukrainian political leadership must crown it all," Miroshnik continued. "It’s just a matter of when that will happen or when the outcome of the special military operation will be clear, and we have no doubt that this will happen," he concluded.