MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson, posted on X six hours ago, has already collected 58.9 mln views.

The interview hit more than 533,000 likes.

On Carlson’s YouTube channel, the interview has so far been viewed 2.3 mln times.

In the interview that lasted two hours and six minutes, the Russian leader took about 60 questions, including the interviewer’s follow-up questions.