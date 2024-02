MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. An agreement on legally banning neo-Nazism in Ukraine was reached at the Istanbul talks in 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

"You know, as strange as it may seem to you, during the negotiations at Istanbul, we did agree that we have it all in writing. Neo-Nazism would not be cultivated in Ukraine, including that it would be prohibited at the legislative level," Putin stressed.