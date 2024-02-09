Russia ready to supply gas to Europe through safe Nord Stream 2 pipeline — Putin

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Germany is not opening the safe pipeline of the Nord Stream 2, although Russia is ready to supply gas through it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

"After all, it is not only about Nord Stream 1, which was blowing up and the Nord Stream 2 was damaged, but one pipe is safe and sound and gas can be supplied to Europe through it. But Germany does not open it. We are ready. Please," Putin said.