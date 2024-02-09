Russia, China complement each other in high tech, energy sectors — Putin

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia and China have a balanced trade turnover and complement each other in the sphere of high technologies, energy and science, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

"According to our figures, our bilateral trade with China totals already 230 billion. And the Chinese statistics says it is $240 billion," he said. "One more important thing. Our trade is well balanced, mutually complementary in high tech, energy, scientific research and development. It is very balanced.".