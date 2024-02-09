US political establishment's aggressive measures counterproductive — Putin

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The ruling elites of the United States need to realize that their tools don’t work, and aggressive measures against Russia and other countries are counter-productive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

"The tools that US uses don't work," Putin said, adding that changes are possible only when "this realization comes to the ruling elites" of the country.

In his opinion, the United States adapts itself to global political and economic tendencies "with the help of force sanctions, pressure, bombings and use of armed forces."

"Such brutal actions, including with regard to Russia and say other countries, are counterproductive," Putin stressed, adding that "if the idea of domination at any cost, based also on forceful actions dominates the American society, nothing will change. It will only get worse."