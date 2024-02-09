Putin describes Elon Musk as ‘smart,’ unstoppable

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk is a smart man, and there is no stopping him when he pursues his projects, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

During the interview, the Russian leader mentioned that Musk’s Neuralink company recently had a chip implanted in the human brain.

"I think there's no stopping Elon Musk. He will do as he sees fit," Putin said, when asked to comment on the news. "Nevertheless, you'll need to find some common ground with him. Search for ways to persuade him. I think he's a smart person. I truly believe he is. So you'll need to reach an agreement with him because this process needs to be formalized and subjected to certain rules."