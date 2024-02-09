Hungarians in western Ukraine would like to return to historic homeland — Putin

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Hungarians living in western Ukraine would like their lands to return to their historic homeland, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

After World War II, Ukraine received some of the lands that had previously belonged to Hungary and Romania and are now part of western Ukraine, the Russian leader noted. "I actually know for sure that Hungarians who live there wanted to get back to their historical land," he added.