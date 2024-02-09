Putin stresses he was ready to implement Minsk Agreements

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Moscow kept urging the US and European leadership to stop flooding Ukraine with weapons and was ready to implement the Minsk Agreements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

When asked whether he had warned the US authorities that if they kept militarizing Ukraine, Russia was going to act, Putin said: "We talked about this all the time." "We addressed the United States and European countries' leadership to stop these developments immediately. To implement the Minsk agreements. But frankly speaking, I didn't know how we were going to do this. But I was ready to implement them," Putin added.