West coming to realize Russia’s ‘strategic defeat’ is impossible — Putin

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. People in the West, including officials, are coming to realize that Moscow’s strategic defeat is impossible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

According to the head of state, Western countries have been "screaming about inflicting a strategic defeat to Russia on the battlefield." "But now they are apparently coming to realize that it is difficult to achieve, if possible, at all. In my opinion, it is impossible by definition. It is never going to happen. It seems to me that now those who are in power in the West have come to realize this as well. If so, if the realization has set in, they have to think what to do next. We are ready for this dialogue," Putin pointed out.