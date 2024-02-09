Putin says smart people don’t believe in NATO’s Russia threat narrative

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The NATO leadership is trying to intimidate the population of the bloc’s countries with an imaginary Russian threat but smart people understand that it’s a fake, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

"At least that's what they're talking about. And they're trying to intimidate their own population with an imaginary Russian threat. This is an obvious fact," Putin noted, when asked if he thought that NATO was worried about the situation leading to a global war or a nuclear conflict.

According to Putin, "thinking people, analysts," and "just smart people understand perfectly well that this is a fake."