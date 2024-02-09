US better make agreements amid Russia’s determination to defend its interests — Putin

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The US is facing a lot of problems at home so Washington should make agreements with Moscow because it will defend its interests until the end, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

"Don't you have anything better to do? You have issues on the border. Issues with migration, issues with the national debt. More than $33 trillion," Putin noted. "Wouldn't it be better to negotiate with Russia? Make an agreement. Already understanding the situation that is developing today, realizing that Russia will fight for its interests to the end," he added.

Commenting on US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s remark about a possible deployment of US troops to Ukraine, Putin said that it was "a cheap provocation."