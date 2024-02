MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. A change in US president alone will not affect the US attitude towards Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

"You just asked me if another leader comes and changes something? <…> It is not about the personality of the leader. It is about the elites mindset," Putin said.

He stressed that "it is not about the leader. It is not about the personality of a particular person.".