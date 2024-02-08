Unacceptable to involve Lebanon in Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a conversation with the leader of the Progressive Socialist Party of Lebanon Walid Jumblatt emphasized the inadmissibility of further escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and involvement of other countries of the region, particularly Lebanon, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The sides exchanged views on the crisis situation in the Middle East. Lavrov emphasized the inadmissibility of further escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the involvement of other states, in particular Lebanon. In addition, Russia's unwavering position in support of the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Republic of Lebanon was reaffirmed," the ministry said.

Besides, the parties paid special attention to the internal political situation in Lebanon. "The sides emphasized the need for the Lebanese themselves to find solutions to pressing issues on the national agenda as soon as possible on the basis of mutual consent and without external interference. The importance of further progressive development of traditionally friendly multidimensional ties between Russia and Lebanon was noted," the department emphasized.

On the same day, Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held extensive consultations with Jumblatt.