Senator warns about plots to incite mass protests after Russian presidential election

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The working group on monitoring attempts to interfere in the election campaign for the Russian presidential election notes a growing number of open calls for unauthorized rallies on election day and predicts attempts will be made to trigger mass protests after the election, Vladimir Dzhabarov, a senior parliamentarian from the Federation Council said.

"Open calls for participation in unauthorized actions at polling stations on voting day have been particularly frequent over the past two weeks," said Dzhabarov, who heads the working group of the upper house’s commission on the protection of state sovereignty and prevention of interference in Russia’s internal affairs.

"There is no doubt that our opponents are planning attempts to incite mass protests immediately after the election as well. So-called Western experts are already working on the issue of potential protests," the senator told a meeting of the commission.