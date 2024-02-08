Russia may deem foreign state-owned firms ‘undesirable’ under new legislative amendments

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. A legislative commission in Russia’s State Duma, or lower house of parliament, has drafted a number of amendments that would recognize foreign state-owned companies as "undesirable" entities in Russia, said State Duma Security and Anti-Corruption Committee Chairman Vasily Piskarev.

"The commission has obtained materials evidencing the participation of foreign and international organizations, which are founded or owned by state bodies in foreign countries, in activities that pose a threat to our country’s security. <…> Existing laws do not allow for recognizing their activities as undesirable as they [currently] can be applied to foreign NGOs only," the Commission on Investigation into Foreign Interference in Russia’s Internal Affairs quoted Piskarev as saying on its Telegram channel.

In this light, he added, "we propose putting them on the list of companies whose activity may be deemed undesirable in Russia."