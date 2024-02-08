Moscow open to equitable dialogue with Chisinau — Russian envoy

CHISINAU, February 8. /TASS/. Russia remains open to equitable dialogue with Chisinau and supports the strengthening of Moldova’s statehood, Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov said in an interview with TASS.

"Russia, as always, is open to equitable dialogue which, we think, has a lot of points of intersection. <...> All these years we have consistently stood for the bolstering of Moldovan statehood," he said.

The diplomat noted that in order to strengthen Moldova it is very important to retain neutrality enshrined in the republic’s constitution.

"We are confident that under current complex conditions it is necessary to develop and boost multifaceted ties between our countries," he emphasized, adding that the Russian-Moldovan relations should be built on the basis of pragmatism and mutual benefit.