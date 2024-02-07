Russian air defenses intercept four HIMARS rockets, down 104 Ukrainian drones in past day

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted four HIMARS rockets, destroyed over 100 Ukrainian drones and downed an MiG-29 aircraft in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Kupyansk area

"In the Kupyansk area, four attacks by assault teams from the 32nd Mechanized Brigade and the 25th Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 13th National Guard Brigade were repelled near the Senkovka railway station and the village of Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost up to 275 troops, nine motor vehicles, a US-made M777 howitzer, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery howitzers and a D-30 howitzer," the bulletin pointed out.

Krasny Liman area

"In the Krasny Liman area, units of Battlegroup Center hit Ukrainian troops and equipment near Dzerzhinskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, and repelled two attacks by assault teams from Ukraine’s 60th Mechanized Brigade near Yampolovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy lost up to 220 servicemen and three vehicles," the statement said.

Donetsk area

"In the Donetsk area, Russia’s battlegroup South moved to more advantageous positions, repelling ten attacks by the 112th Territorial Defense Brigade and the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Krasnoye, Leninskoye, Shumy, and Pobeda in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

South Donetsk area

Russian forces improved their frontline positions in the south Donetsk area, making Ukraine lose up to 195 troops, two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers and an Akatsiya self-propelled gun. According to the Defense Ministry, units of Russia’s Battlegroup East, acting in coordination with aircraft crews and artillery forces, hit Ukrainian troops and equipment near Urozhainoye and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Zaporozhye area

"In the Zaporozhye area, Russian troops, backed by artillery crews, hit the troops and equipment of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, the 33rd and 118th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near Zherebyanki and Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy lost up to 30 troops, two armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles," the bulletin said.

Kherson area

"In the Kherson area, the active operations of Russian forces and artillery fire made the Ukrainian armed forces lose up to 45 troops, five motor vehicles and a US-made M777 howitzer," the bulletin noted.

High-precision strike

"This morning, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike using high-precision, long-range air-and sea-launched weapons against Ukrainian defense facilities producing unmanned boats, coastal missile systems, rockets for multiple rocket launchers and explosives. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry noted.

Air operations and air defense

"Tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery forces of Russian battlegroups hit Ukrainian depots of aircraft weapons and fuel, troops and equipment in 119 areas," the statement added.

Four HIMARS rockets were intercepted in the past day. In addition, 104 Ukrainian drones were destroyed near Mirnoye and Novoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Novaya Kakhovka and Shchastlivoye in the Kherson Region, Vasilyevka in the Donetsk Region, as well as Stelmakhovka, Zhitlovka and Ploshchanka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the ministry noted.

"Air defenses downed an MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force near the Alexeyevka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement added.

Tally of destroyed equipment

A total of 569 planes, 265 helicopters, 11,967 drones, 462 missile systems, 14,932 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,217 multiple rocket launchers, 7,985 field artillery systems and mortars, as well as 18,349 special military motor vehicles, have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.