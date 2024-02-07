Kremlin confirms Tucker Carlson interviewed Putin

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. American journalist Tucker Carlson has indeed interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yes, I can confirm this," the spokesman told reporters in reply to a corresponding question. "As soon as it [the interview] is ready, it will be released," he added.

"I don’t want to rush things: after all, it’s his [Carlson's] interview, and when he is ready to release it, he’ll probably give you all the details," the spokesman said, answering a question when the interview was recorded.

Peskov confirmed that Carlson had personally met with Putin. "As for details, I have nothing to tell you so far," the spokesman said when asked if the American journalist had quarantined himself before meeting the Russian leader.