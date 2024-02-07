Eight Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Eight Ukrainian drones attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

"Three mortar shells were fired at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Shebekinsky Urban District. No one was hurt but seven private compounds suffered damage to their windows, facades and fences. The village of Voznesenovka came under a drone attack, which caused no casualties. The drone exploded after crashing through the roof of a warehouse at an agricultural facility," he said.

The Ukrainian armed forces fired three mortar shells at the Shebekino border checkpoint and attacked the village of Belyanka with a kamikaze drone.

The village of Ustinka in the Belgorodsky District was also attacked by a kamikaze drone, and another unmanned aerial vehicle was downed over the village of Tolokonnoye. Engineering and technical systems forced a quadcopter carrying an explosive device to land on the outskirts of the village of Tsapokva.

The Ukrainian military fired two mortar shells at the outskirts of the Stary farming community in the Volokonovsky District. In the Graivoronosky District, three munitions were fired at the outskirts of the village of Pochayevo, while the outskirts of the village of Bezymeno was attacked by a kamikaze drone.

Three artillery shells were fired at the village of Vyazovoye, another three at the village of Terebreno and two more at the village of Starolesye in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District.

"In the Chernyansky District, the village of Volokonovka was attacked by two unmanned aerial vehicles. There were no casualties. One of the drones crashed and exploded, damaging an infrastructure facility, while the other drone was destroyed in the air," the regional governor said.