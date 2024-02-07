North Korea to retaliate properly, if attacked by US — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Awareness of the scale of the DPRK's retaliatory strike prevents the United States from taking action against Pyongyang similar to the attacks on the Yemeni Houthis in the Middle East, Russia’s ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora has told TASS in an interview.

The Russian diplomat recalled the US actions in the Middle East, in particular, the US strikes against the Houthis in Yemen.

"If anything can prevent Washington from taking such steps against the DPRK, it is the understanding (I hope that if not the politicians, then at least the US military have it) that in response there will follow a proper retaliatory strike. The Houthis and other anti-US forces in the Middle East have no such capabilities, and the Americans are taking advantage of this with impunity," Matsegora stressed.

Earlier, the Rodong Shinmun newspaper, the main daily periodical of the Labor Party of Korea, said in a commentary that provocative actions by the United States have produced a situation where the security situation on the Korean Peninsula has escalated to a dangerous level and risk of a world nuclear war has become real. The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that actions by the United States and its allies had led to a surge of tensions on the Korean Peninsula.