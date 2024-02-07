Ukrainian army targets, hunts down DPR emergency workers, medics — Donetsk leader

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The intensity of shelling attacks against the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has not diminished as the Ukrainian armed forces continue to actively target and hunt down first responders among local emergency services staff, DPR Head Denis Pushilin said.

"Unfortunately, I cannot say that the intensity of shelling attacks has decreased. Moreover, <...> a hunt of sorts is underway precisely after the emergency services - first responders, ambulance workers. These are cynical crimes on the part of Ukraine’s armed formations, but they have become all too typical [of them] lately," he told Rossiya-24 television.

Pushilin also noted that Ukrainian troops have begun to use drones more frequently with strikes delivered not on military targets but on stores, public transportation stops and public markets. "According to the directorate of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) for the DPR, since January 1 of this year, 1,077 [Ukrainian attack] drones have already been intercepted," he pointed out.