Switzerland cannot be unbiased mediator on Ukraine — envoy

GENEVA, February 6. /TASS/. Switzerland, which has proposed to organize a conference on a peace settlement in Ukraine, cannot act as an impartial mediator because it openly sided with Kiev by joining the sanctions against Russia, Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, said in an interview with the Swiss Le Temps newspaper.

Answering a question regarding Bern's initiative to hold a conference on Ukraine, Gatilov recalled that "several countries have offered to start negotiations," notably China. "Now there is Switzerland. But it can no longer be an impartial mediator. It is no longer neutral, as it has openly sided with Ukraine," the diplomat said.

The Russian ambassador highlighted Switzerland's participation in anti-Russian sanctions and questioned its neutrality. According to Gatilov, these sanctions are "unilateral and illegal." "How can Switzerland declare its neutrality after this? Hence, we consider it unacceptable for this country to hold any peace talks."

Swiss Confederation President Viola Amherd announced after a meeting on January 15 with her Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky that he had asked Switzerland to organize a summit on Ukraine’s so-called peace formula in Bern, a proposal that was received positively. Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, during a news conference in Davos on January 14, emphasized that Russia should be included in any discussion on a peace settlement.

Despite being neither a NATO or EU member, Switzerland supports the EU’s sanctions against Russia over the special military operation in Ukraine. In March 2022, the Russian government approved a list of foreign countries and territories committing unfriendly acts against Russia, including the Swiss Confederation.