No decisions for now on total ban on VPN, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Russian authorities have not yet made any decisions on a complete ban on VPN services, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"I can only say that there are no decisions on this matter for now. This is what we need to proceed from," he noted.

Earlier, the telecom watchdog recalled that starting from March 1, 2024, a restriction on content popularizing VPN-services would take effect.

Before that, the media cited the head of the Safe Internet League, Yekaterina Mizulina, as saying that VPN services would be banned in Russia from March 1. Mizulina later told TASS called these publications were an interpretation of her words.

As early as February 2020, Russia banned the operation of means of circumventing the blocking of access to illegal content, and VPN services are among such means, if their use does not restrict access to banned resources.